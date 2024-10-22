Bengal eyeing investments in carbon black industry with EV-driven growth

West Bengal has immense growth potential in the carbon black industry as the sector is expected to witness increasing demand from the electric vehicle (EV) market and battery manufacturing, an official said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Asia Pacific Carbon Black Conference, state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant highlighted the projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8 per cent for the sector over the next decade and invited industrialists to invest in the state's emerging industrial landscape. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp There is tremendous potential for growth in this industry, particularly as EV demand rises and carbon black becomes integral to both tyres and battery components, Pant said.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering industrial growth and attracting investments while emphasising ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and streamline policies to create a business-friendly environment.

Pant also stressed the importance of sustainability, citing a shift towards green carbon black and environment-friendly practices within the industry.

We must focus on reclaiming, recycling, and reusing to drive a circular economy and ensure environmental sustainability, he added.

Encouraging global investors to explore West Bengal's investment opportunities, Pant assured full government support for businesses looking to enter the state.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals CMD & CEO Anurag Choudhary said, "The adoption of EVs surges, especially in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories, and the penetration in India is projected to exceed 40 per cent by 2030. With significant changes in vehicle design, tyres must also evolve to meet these demands, with an increasing focus on reducing the overall carbon footprint.