Mamata meets Kultuli rape-murder victim's parents, assures quick justice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met the parents of a girl who was raped and murdered in Kultuli in South 24 Parganas district and assured them that the culprit would face the strictest punishment, a source said. The parents of the girl were accompanied by Canning's TMC MLA Saokat Mollah during the meeting at state secretariat Nabanna. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The CM assured them of all kinds of assistance and completion of investigation into the rape and murder of their daughter within three months. She assured them that the culprit would get the strictest form of punishment," the source told PTI.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed the police to register the alleged rape-murder case of a 10-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district under the Pocso Act, and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months.

Her direction came on a day when Calcutta High Court ordered that the post-mortem examination of the schoolgirl be conducted at AIIMS Kalyani on Monday morning in the presence of the additional chief judicial magistrate of Baruipur court.

Police have so far arrested one person in connection with the incident.

On October 5, the body of a class 4 student was recovered from a pond in Kultuli, leading to huge protests as locals torched vehicles, ransacked a police outpost and put up road blockades in the area.