Consumers express concern over data breaches, says PwC India survey

Consumers are worried about data breaches, and a large number of them are not aware of their rights related to personal data,

according to a PwC India survey. The PwC Survey on Data Privacy offers vital insights from 3,233 consumers and 186 organisations across India, exploring the awareness and implementation gaps concerning the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), the consultancy firm said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As per the survey report titled 'How aware and prepared are Indian consumers and businesses to navigate the new era of digital privacy?? A survey of India's data privacy landscape', 42 per cent of consumers are not sure if they will continue using the services of a company post a data breach.

"This rate is higher in Tier-1 cities at 46 per cent. Although 52 per cent of organisations are planning additional security controls around personal data, technology alone won't solve the compliance issue," PwC India said.

The survey also showed that only 16 per cent of consumers are aware of the DPDP Act across diverse geographies, age groups, occupational backgrounds and urban-rural divides.

Sivarama Krishnan, Partner & Leader Risk Consulting, PwC India and Leader of APAC Cyber Security and Privacy, PwC opined that the DPDP Act 2023 will play a critical role as India transitions to a high-growth digital economy.

"Our engagement with over 3,000 consumers across the country and with around 200 corporates reveals a significant gap in the understanding of the basic tenets of privacy among all," Krishnan said.

The survey also found that 56 per cent of consumers are not aware of their rights related to personal data and 69 per cent are not aware of their rights to take back their consent.

Anirban Sengupta, Leader and Partner, Business and Technology Risk, PwC India said that in India, sectors that are regulated and direct-to-consumer show maturity in privacy mechanisms yet, express concerns about data privacy laws and enforcement.

"The need of the hour is a cultural shift towards prioritising data privacy, necessitating active participation from both businesses and consumers to foster a privacy-conscious environment," Sengupta added.

PwC India said the survey also throws light on the urgent need for e-commerce, social media and technology sector to focus on educating the age group of 18-30 years on digital privacy, consent management, protection of personal information and consequences of data sharing without thought.

PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries providing assurance, advisory and tax services.