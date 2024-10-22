Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The German National Tourism Board (GNTB) expects the Indian tourists to clock one million (10 lakh) overnight stays in Germany this year itself

travel tourism passenger air travel flight
The flow of travellers from India to Germany has been growing steadily for many years. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
Germany is eyeing a 10 per cent increase in the Indian tourist influx into the European nation next year, an official said on Tuesday.

"I am quite hopeful that we will reach 1 million overnight stays this year (by Indian tourists) and an additional 1 lakh nights next year so an additional 10 per cent (in 2025)," Petra Hedorfer, CEO of GNTB, said.

According to estimates, about 175,000 Indian tourists visited Germany from January to July this year, spending about 5,23,076 overnight stays in the country. The number of Indian tourists who visited Germany in 2023 stood at over 2.32 lakh.

"We are expecting a 10 per cent-plus for next year from your market," she said when asked about the likely influx of Indian tourists in 2025.

The flow of travellers from India to Germany has been growing steadily for many years. Post-pandemic, Indian tourists generated 8,26,000 overnight stays in hotels and guesthouses in 2023, an increase of 33 per cent compared to 2022.

The GNTB works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

