Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

Germany is eyeing a 10 per cent increase in the Indian tourist influx into the European nation next year, an official said on Tuesday.

The German National Tourism Board (GNTB) expects the Indian tourists to clock one million (10 lakh) overnight stays in Germany this year itself.

"I am quite hopeful that we will reach 1 million overnight stays this year (by Indian tourists) and an additional 1 lakh nights next year so an additional 10 per cent (in 2025)," Petra Hedorfer, CEO of GNTB, said.

According to estimates, about 175,000 Indian tourists visited Germany from January to July this year, spending about 5,23,076 overnight stays in the country. The number of Indian tourists who visited Germany in 2023 stood at over 2.32 lakh.