Bomb threat on 30 more flights; tally reaches 120 in just over a week

Around 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Monday night, reported news agency PTI, citing sources. Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India were targeted in the latest series of bomb threats, causing chaos in the aviation sector over the past week.





ALSO READ: Bomb threats hit Indian flights hard: The real cost of these hoax calls In a little over a week, more than 120 flights operated by Indian carriers have been subjected to bomb threats. While most of these threats have turned out to be hoaxes, the airlines continue to face operational challenges due to the protocols that must be followed during such incidents.

On Tuesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said four of its flights were affected by threat calls on Monday. Three of these were domestic flights, while one was bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After receiving the threat alert, passengers were safely disembarked from the targeted flights. Air India also confirmed that its flights had been subjected to security threats received via social media.

Aviation ministry holding talks over the incident

In light of the situation, the aviation ministry is engaging with all stakeholders to address the crisis. Proposals under consideration include arresting the perpetrators, initiating investigations without a court order for certain offences, and inclusion in the ‘no-fly’ list. The proposed amendments would be introduced in the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warns Air India passengers

Notably, wanted Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a warning on Monday, advising passengers to avoid boarding Air India flights between November 1 and 19, coinciding with the anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots.

Pannun, designated a terrorist by the Centre in 2020, is the leader of the banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice. He holds dual citizenship of Canada and the United States. Currently, the US is investigating a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, for which they have arrested an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also charged a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official, identified as Vikash Yadav, who remains at large, according to reports.

(With inputs from PTI)