Bihar govt signs pacts for investments worth ₹468 cr at AI Impact Summit

The Bihar government has signed initial pacts with technology companies and IIT Patna at India AI Impact Summit here for investments worth ₹468 crore across several projects, including a research park.

According to an official statement, the Bihar government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹468 crore with several major technology companies as well as with IIT Patna.

The state government has signed MoU worth ₹60 crore to set up Bihar AI CoE (centre of excellence). An MoU worth ₹250 crore was signed for setting up a research park at IIT Patna. Tiger Analytics will be Industry Partner and IIT Patna will be Academic Partner.

In addition, MoUs were signed with GCC units and IT units such as Red Cyber ₹103 crore), GrowQR ₹30 crore), and CIPL ₹25 crore), among others under Bihar GCC policy 2026 and Bihar IT policy 2024. "This move is expected to create over 10,000 new job opportunities in the field of emerging technologies. Additionally, more than 50,000 youth will receive skill development training through AI-linked programmes," the statement said. The Bihar government has recently approved the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and the Bihar Semiconductor Policy 2026, with the objective of establishing Bihar as a global technology hub for eastern and northeastern India.

On Tuesday, Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, inaugurated the Bihar State Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit & Expo 2026 being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh was Chief Guest on this occasion. The programme was conducted under chairmanship of Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh. "In Bihar we want to move forward in every sector - whether it is agriculture, education, or by using the new technologies emerging in the world. By adopting these advancements, we aim to take Bihar ahead," Choudhary said on the sidelines of the event.