Home / Industry / News / Biocon expands US footprint with new Cranbury manufacturing facility

Biocon expands US footprint with new Cranbury manufacturing facility

Biocon inaugurated its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury through Biocon Generics, expanding its global footprint and strengthening supply chains for essential therapies

biocon
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy led the inauguration, joined by Biocon chairperson Mazumdar-Shaw.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Biocon, the Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company, has inaugurated its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, through its wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc (BGI), marking a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.
 
The Cranbury facility represents a strategic expansion of Biocon’s US operations, aimed at speeding access to essential therapies, strengthening supply reliability and deepening ties with partners and healthcare providers to improve patient care in the United States.
 
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group, said: “More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are. Governor Phil Murphy’s presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of Biocon’s role in fostering innovation, creating job opportunities and strengthening the US healthcare ecosystem. This facility reflects our long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators and communities to build a healthier and equitable future.”
 
Biocon expanded its manufacturing footprint in 2023 with the acquisition of an oral solid dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc. Since then, the company has invested more than $30 million to transform the site into a state-of-the-art plant capable of producing up to two billion tablets annually. A handful of products have already been commercialised from the facility, with several more expected to follow. The investment strengthens its supply chain and supports Biocon’s push to scale its presence in global markets. 
 
Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon, said: “This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers and partners in this important market. The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the United States and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide.”
 
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy led the inauguration, joined by Biocon chairperson Mazumdar-Shaw.
 
Since its public listing in 2004, Biocon has emerged as a major player in the global pharmaceutical landscape, developing and commercialising novel biologics, biosimilars and complex small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in India and key international markets, while also expanding its presence in the US with generic formulations.
 
Earlier in March, Biocon’s subsidiary Syngene acquired a biologics manufacturing facility in the United States for $36.5 million. The Baltimore, Maryland–based site was purchased by Syngene USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, a unit of Emergent BioSolutions. Syngene described the facility as a state-of-the-art addition to its portfolio, strengthening its capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Dream11, Gameskraft, MPL among RMG firms losing unicorn status after ban

Weak IP regime clouds pharma growth despite GST cuts, says BMI report

India's real estate likely to touch ₹5-10 trillion by 2047: Report

Premium

Over 100 global firms express interest to invest in Uttar Pradesh

E20 petrol is safe but can lower mileage, acceleration: Mahindra Auto CEO

Topics :BioconPharma industrybiocon stock

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story