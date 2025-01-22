BPCL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19.6% to Rs 3,806 cr, revenue down 1.9%

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 19.6 per cent increase in net profit attributable to owners for the October-December 2024 quarter, driven by improved performance across its business segments.

For the quarter under review, BPCL’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,806 crore, while gross revenue declined by 1.9 per cent to Rs 1.27 trillion compared to the same period last year.

“This quarter, we saw strong performance in both refining and marketing. Our refining margins improved from $4.4 per barrel in Q2 to $5.6 per barrel this quarter,” said G Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director of BPCL.

Outlook on crude oil prices and retail fuel

Commenting on crude oil prices, Krishnakumar stated, “Crude prices are currently on the higher side at $80, which is not favourable for the industry. However, we foresee this level will not persist for long. Once markets rebalance, with the US indicating increased production and a potential easing of Opec cuts, we expect crude prices to stabilise between $70 and $75.” He also noted that retail fuel prices in India are expected to remain stable.

Marketing and LPG business performance

BPCL’s marketing volumes increased by 4 per cent year-on-year, compared to double-digit growth reported by private players like Reliance Industries. Addressing this discrepancy, Krishnakumar explained, “The base impact of last year, when crude prices were very high and we did not pass on the burden to customers, allowed private refiners to regain their volumes. However, they have not captured significant market share from public sector undertakings.” BPCL’s current market share in fuel retail, including private and public players, is above 22 per cent.

In the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segment, BPCL reported a negative buffer of Rs 7,200 crore for the nine-month period ending December. “We are hopeful for government support, as has been provided in the past, to address under-recoveries in this segment,” Krishnakumar added.

Capital expenditure plans and Andhra Pradesh refinery

BPCL plans to spend Rs 16,000 crore in FY25, an increase from its earlier estimate of Rs 13,000 crore. For FY26, capital expenditure is projected to be around Rs 18,500-19,000 crore. Regarding the proposed refinery in Andhra Pradesh, Krishnakumar stated that a detailed report is expected by the end of calendar year 2025. The refinery’s estimated capacity is in the range of 9-12 million tonnes, with an approximate investment of Rs 1 trillion.

Development of Nunukan block in Indonesia

In a separate announcement to the exchanges, BPCL disclosed that its board has approved the submission of a development plan to the Indonesian regulator for the Nunukan block’s oil and gas reserves. Once approved and conditions are met, an estimated investment of $121 million will be incurred, the company added.