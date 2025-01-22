Engineering colleges witness strong placement season after two-year lull

After two years of sluggish hiring, Indian engineering colleges are experiencing a robust placement season, with major IT services firms ramping up recruitment for FY26. Hiring in IT services and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for FY24-25 is projected to increase by 30 per cent compared to the previous year, according to HirePro, an artificial intelligence-powered recruitment automation firm.

The IT services sector is expected to remain strong for the next 7-8 months, indicating a positive hiring trend for FY26-27.

"Overall, hiring in IT services and GCCs for FY24-25 is projected to be 30 per cent higher than the previous year. Notably, IT services firms will outpace GCCs in hiring, having largely paused recruitment for the past 18-24 months," said S Pasupathi, chief operating officer of HirePro.

Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro have announced ambitious hiring plans, signalling a revival in campus placements.

TCS plans to hire 40,000 or more fresh graduates, Infosys aims to recruit 20,000 freshers, HCLTech has committed to hiring 10,000 candidates, and Wipro intends to hire 2,500-3,000 students quarterly from campuses.

Placement numbers on the rise

Commenting on the improving hiring trends, V Samuel Rajkumar, director of the Career Development Centre at VIT Vellore, said, "Last year, we placed approximately 7,600 students—covering about 85 per cent of the campus—through 871 companies. As of now, we have 485 companies participating and have already placed 9,000 students."

Both IT services firms and GCCs are driving the surge in hiring. "Fifty per cent of the offers are coming from GCCs. Across VIT’s four campuses, 14,000 students have applied for placements," Rajkumar added.

VIT reported that hiring has doubled compared to 2024 and has already surpassed its net hiring numbers. "We expect significant off-campus placements for this batch after they graduate in May 2025. This will be particularly noteworthy, as off-season hiring has been minimal in recent years. Traditionally, off-campus hiring is used to backfill positions left vacant by freshers pursuing higher studies," he noted.

Campus hiring for the IT services industry typically occurs from July to January, peaking between August and February.

"For FY26, hiring is already completed, with only absorption remaining. Most IT firms initially adopted a wait-and-watch approach, but those that started early have completed 70-80 per cent of their hiring," Pasupathi stated.

Pasupathi also noted a spike in demand for campus freshers in recent months. "A major IT services firm that previously required 1,000-2,000 employees now demands 7,000-8,000—a significant increase from the previous quarter," he added.

Despite the optimism, some companies remain cautious due to past challenges in absorbing students. However, hiring has surged in the last quarter.

A placement official from another engineering college observed that placement seasons now extend throughout the year. "Many public sector undertakings (PSUs) and tech firms prefer to hire between January and May, making recruitment a year-round process. Many are opting for in-time hiring, which helps manage the onboarding of talent during uncertain times," the official stated on condition of anonymity.

Stable salaries despite increased hiring

While hiring numbers have surged, salary levels remain relatively stable. Entry-level salaries in IT services range between Rs 3.6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per annum, while GCCs offer higher packages, averaging around Rs 6 lakh per annum. "Differentiated salary packages for freshers are still being offered, but overall, salaries remain in the same range as in previous years," the official noted.

With a strong hiring sentiment and increasing campus placements, the job market for engineering graduates in India is on a positive trajectory, marking a solid recovery after two years of uncertainty.