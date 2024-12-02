Windfall tax on domestic crude, fuel exports scrapped after 29 months

The Centre on Monday scrapped the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil and the export of diesel, petrol, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) with immediate effect. The road and infrastructure cess (RIC) on the export of petrol and diesel has also been removed, the Finance Ministry said in a notification. Falling global crude prices and the subsequent shrinking profits of domestic oil producers led to the tax being withdrawn, Petroleum Ministry officials said. "The ministry had backed the review of the windfall tax to provide relief to state-owned upstream oil companies, considering their net profits had reduced in the past few quarters," an official said.

Global crude prices have fallen every month since June, when they breached the $80 per barrel (bbl) level. Since July 22, Brent Last Day Financial prices have crossed the $80 bbl level on just two occasions, as oil prices factor in weak global demand growth and concerns about oversupply. On Monday, Brent crude futures stood at $72.6 per bbl.

Classified as the special additional excise duty (SAED), the windfall tax has been levied on domestically produced crude oil since July 1, 2022, and was designed to tax the profits companies derived from the energy price rise due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, falling global crude prices have undermined the justification for the tax.

The tax was extended to exports of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel after private refineries started reaping large gains from overseas markets instead of selling fuels in the domestic market. It was calculated based on refiners' overseas shipment margins or the difference between domestic production costs and international prices. The tax rates were reviewed fortnightly, based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks. After the rates were slashed to nil on September 18 for just the second time since April 4, 2023, calls to remove the tax grew within the government, the official said.

Low impact on revenue

The Centre's annual receipts from the tax have shrunk since FY23, data provided by Finance Ministry sources showed. Windfall tax receipts stood at Rs 6,000 crore in FY25, down from Rs 13,000 crore in FY24 and Rs 25,000 crore in FY23. The government's revenue realisation from the windfall tax has not been as significant as its realisations from the excise duty on sales of petrol and diesel, an analyst said.

More From This Section

The latest move is also unlikely to have a significant impact on the tax burden of upstream oil companies, analysts reiterated on Monday. "The impact of the windfall tax on oil companies has been limited in recent months since oil prices have been around $70-72 per barrel. Before being reduced to nil on September 18, the windfall tax on domestically produced crude had been Rs 1,850 per tonne, which translated to $3 per barrel," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, at ICRA Limited, to Business Standard.

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited, which runs the world's largest oil refinery in Jamnagar, rose 1.42 per cent to Rs 1,310 per share on Monday. Shares of public sector oil major ONGC rose 0.37 per cent to Rs 257.65, while Oil India saw its shares fall 2.49 per cent to Rs 478.4 per share. "Since the imposition of the tax, the realisations of upstream companies have been in the range of $70-75 per barrel. So, removing the tax is not expected to impact these companies much," Vasisht added.