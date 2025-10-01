Home / Industry / News / Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

Union Cabinet approves 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance and Relief for central government employees and pensioners, effective July 1, 2025, benefitting 118 lakh people

Diwali
A 2 per cent hike in DA was announced in March 2025, with effect from 1 April 2025. (Stock photo)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the festive season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, with effect from July 1, 2025.
 
“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 1 July 2025, representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 55 per cent of basic pay or pension, to compensate against price rise,” a press statement said.
 
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of the increase in both DA and DR would be Rs 10,083.96 crore per annum.
 
The move will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.
 
The Finance Ministry said the increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.
 
Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief are paid to Central Government employees and pensioners to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic pay or pension from erosion in real value.
 
They are revised twice a year, from 1 January and 1 July, based on the increase in the 12-monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), published by the Labour Bureau.
 
A 2 per cent hike in DA was announced in March 2025, with effect from 1 April 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CITI welcomes PLI Scheme 2.0 for textiles, says changes pivotal for growth

Premium

Q2 results preview: Global headwinds likely to show in IT firms' earnings

Premium

India Inc backs Trump's 6-monthly reporting plan; fund managers push back

Non-tech sector continues to hire more vs tech sector, says Xpheno

Premium

Gucci to Sabyasachi: Luxury's 2nd life becomes bargain hunters' first love

Topics :festive seasonDearness Allowancecentral government jobsPensions

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story