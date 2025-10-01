Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of the increase in both DA and DR would be Rs 10,083.96 crore per annum.

The move will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

The Finance Ministry said the increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief are paid to Central Government employees and pensioners to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic pay or pension from erosion in real value.

They are revised twice a year, from 1 January and 1 July, based on the increase in the 12-monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), published by the Labour Bureau.