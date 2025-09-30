Gucci to Sabyasachi: Luxury's 2nd life becomes bargain hunters' first love

India’s growing appetite for designer brands and luxury labels — without the accompanying price tag — has triggered the rise of companies selling pre-loved high-end products. While the segment remains niche, it’s being driven by rising consumer demand, repeat shoppers, investor interest, and rapid expansion.

Resale platforms like Ziniosa, Kuro Clothing India, and ReTag collectively expect average growth of 60-65 per cent in 2025, reflecting both market momentum and a shift among aspirational buyers towards luxury.

Bengaluru-based Ziniosa, which specialises in pre-loved luxury, recently raised fresh funding from Inflection Point Ventures to drive growth and expansion over the next few years. The brand is also exploring additional funding opportunities. The platform currently lists about 3,000 products from more than 60 luxury labels — ranging from Gucci to Louis Vuitton — with prices spanning ₹30,000 to ₹5 lakh.

“India’s aspirational and middle-class audience is expanding rapidly, and that signals a much larger market for luxury products in the years ahead. Globally, demand for luxury has existed for decades, but in India it’s only just beginning to take shape. Our vision is to cater to the entire country, not just the top 1 per cent of the luxury demographic,” said Ashri Jaiswal, cofounder of Ziniosa. Ziniosa’s customer base is primarily millennials aged 28–38. Its growth is being driven not just by first-time buyers but also by a loyal base of repeat shoppers, who make up nearly 38 per cent of sales. To broaden its reach, Ziniosa has partnered Tata Cliq, is in talks with Ajio and Aditya Birla Group, and plans to open an offline store in Delhi or Mumbai.

Founded in 2021, Delhi-based Kuro shifted from luxury rentals to pre-loved products in 2023. Since then, it has fulfilled more than 5,000 orders, with strong demand for designer bags, couture apparel, footwear, sunglasses, and accessories from labels such as YSL, Prada, Sabyasachi, and Seema Gujral. “We are at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to changing shopping culture,” said Anaisha Singhvee, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kuro. The brand serves around 200 clients a month, with roughly 30 per cent being repeat customers. Kuro’s resale market thrives among consumers aged 22-38, but coveted handbags attract buyers across generations, underlining the growing appeal of pre-loved luxury among younger, style-conscious Indians.

Kuro plans to raise ₹1 crore at a ₹19 crore valuation over the next two years to expand its brick-and-mortar presence — currently in Hyderabad and Delhi — to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It’s also exploring rental-service opportunities in the US. “Our vision is to become a circular-economy model and a go-to household name,” Singhvee said, adding that the company aims to double its revenue to ₹4 crore this year, up from ₹2 crore last year. Founded in 2018, ReTag is also capitalising on India’s booming pre-loved luxury market, targeting young urban professionals and fashion-forward women in their 20s to 40s who see luxury as timeless, personal, and aspirational. ReTag, which sells women’s, men’s, and children’s luxury products, operates a flagship store in Delhi and is eyeing expansion in Bengaluru and Mumbai. “These are key markets with strong luxury demand and an evolved customer mindset towards resale,” said Namisha Gupta, founder and CEO of ReTag.