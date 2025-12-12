Home / Industry / News / Cabinet okays CoalSETU window, linkage holders can export 50% coal

Cabinet okays CoalSETU window, linkage holders can export 50% coal

The policy will allow companies to export up to 50 per cent of coal, highlighting that India has sufficient domestic production of coal

coal mines
The Cabinet noted that these rules need to be updated to use the country's coal reserves more efficiently.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union Cabinet on Friday announced a new policy CoalSETU, aimed at creating a special window for industries to buy coal through auctions. This move is meant to make coal supply smoother, efficient, and more transparent. 
 
The latest policy CoalSETU, which stands for Coal Linkage for seamless, efficient and transparent utilisation, is a part of the government’s ongoing reforms in the coal sector. This will allow coal linkage holders to export up to 50 per cent of coal, highlighting that India has sufficient domestic production of coal.

Coal linkage holders can export 50% coal

 
The Cabinet said that the coal bought through this new window can be used by coal linkage holders for their own needs, for coal washing, or for export. Companies will be allowed to export up to 50 per cent of the coal they get through this route. 
 
The policy is also expected to increase the supply of washed coal in India, which could further reduce the need for imports and open opportunities for exporting washed coal as well, the Cabinet said. 

What is the purpose of CoalSETU?

 
Currently, coal auctions for the non-regulated sector, including cement, steel, sponge iron, aluminium and captive power plants, are restricted to specific industries. Under the new window, companies can bid for long-term coal supplies for industrial use. 
 
"The Policy will allow allocation of coal linkages on an auction basis for any industrial use and export by adding a separate window named CoalSETU in the NRS (Non-Regulated Sector) Linkage Auction Policy of 2016, wherein any domestic buyer requiring coal can participate in the linkage auction," the Cabinet said.
 
However, coking coal, which is used mainly by steel plants, will not be sold through this window. Traders will also not be allowed to participate.

Rules aimed at cutting dependence

 
The Cabinet noted that these rules need to be updated to use the country's coal reserves more efficiently, reduce dependence on imports, and make it easier for businesses to operate.
 
"Looking at the current and future market dynamics and for accelerated utilisation of existing coal reserves, there was a need to have a fresh look at the current arrangements of coal supplies to the NRS, and extend the linkages in NRS to coal consumers without any end-use restrictions," the Cabinet said.

Existing auction system to continue

 
The Cabinet said that the existing auction system for these specified industries will continue. But under the new CoalSETU window, even the non-regulated companies can bid if they want additional coal without usage restrictions.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A curious case of duopolies: IndiGo crisis exposes cracks across sectors

Premium

Maharashtra move to overhaul pagdi system set to revive stalled projects

RE adoption rises in textile sector, but challenges persist: Report

India's EV battery demand to rise multifold to 256.3 GWh by 2032: Report

Meta India names ex-Amazon executive Aman Jain as new Public Policy head

Topics :coal industrycoal sectorcoal outputIndia coal importBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story