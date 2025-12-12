Meta India names ex-Amazon executive Aman Jain as new Public Policy head

Meta India on Friday named Aman Jain as the new head of Public Policy, to lead the social media company's policy strategy and engagements in India.

Jain will also be a member of the India leadership team.

He will join the company early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC) at Meta.

"Aman brings over 20 years of public policy and business strategy experience, with a proven track record at Amazon, Google, the Government of India, and international organisations," Meta said in a release announcing the appointment.

He has held senior roles at Google India, including country head for government affairs and public policy.