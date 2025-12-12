Meta India names ex-Amazon executive Aman Jain as new Public Policy head

Meta India on Friday named Aman Jain as the new head of Public Policy, to lead the social media company's policy strategy and engagements in India.
Jain will also be a member of the India leadership team.
He will join the company early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC) at Meta.
"Aman brings over 20 years of public policy and business strategy experience, with a proven track record at Amazon, Google, the Government of India, and international organisations," Meta said in a release announcing the appointment.
He has held senior roles at Google India, including country head for government affairs and public policy.
Most recently, he served as Director of Public Policy at Amazon, leading policy strategy across marketplace, operations, competition, and technology.
India is a strategic market for Meta. As the country's digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India, Milner said.
Jain's extensive experience in public policy and technology, will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment, Milner said, adding, he will also be a strong addition to Meta's APAC Policy leadership team.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
