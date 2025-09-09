CBIC chief to meet industry bodies on implementation of GST reforms

To ensure smooth implementation of the GST reform, CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal will be meeting representatives from various sectors, like industry chambers, beginning on Wednesday.

The GST council in its 56th meeting last week decided to make Goods and Services Tax (GST) a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent against the current four-slab regime of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, plus a compensation Cess.

The new rates will be effective September 22.

Sources said the CBIC chief will meet various trade bodies and industries, including Assocham, Ficci, CII and PHDCCI, on September 10 to discuss the GST reforms, rate rationalisation and their implementation.