Cleartrip grows 3-4 times faster than travel industry, plans new verticals

Flipkart-owned Cleartrip is growing three to four times faster than the travel industry in 2025 and plans to add new business lines, including hotels, trains and buses, to expand its reach

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
E-commerce firm Flipkart’s online travel company Cleartrip has been growing at three to four times the rate of the travel industry so far in 2025 and plans to add multiple business lines in the coming quarters to strengthen its position in the market.
 
The industry is currently expanding at mid-single digits in 2025.
 
Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip, told Business Standard that the company plans to sustain a similar growth momentum in the coming years, with margins growing in line with Cleartrip’s overall expansion.
 
“Our focus is to increase the multiple from three to four times, and there are huge plans in place to grow our air and hotel business segments. In the next quarters, we are looking to add multiple business lines to help us strengthen our position as an OTA (online travel agency),” said Singhal.
 
She added that these new business lines could either be integrated into the company’s existing revenue streams or developed as a separate vertical. While she did not disclose the investment plan for these initiatives, she said they would unlock segments such as international hotels, trains and bus bookings, and bring in artificial intelligence (AI) to assist customers with trip planning.
 
“Trip planning has moved from just booking flights and hotels to extracting the best experience, and we are well-positioned to deliver that,” Singhal explained.
 
Currently, leisure travel driven by Gen Z and spiritual travel by millennials are the key segments contributing to Cleartrip’s revenue. This festive season, the company is launching visa denial cover, which will allow travellers to claim ticket refunds at no additional cost if their visa is rejected.
 
Meanwhile, Gaurav Patwari, Vice-President, Air Category, said the company’s hotel segment is growing disproportionately at an unprecedented rate compared to other segments such as air travel.
 
“Last year, we had exclusive deals on more than 14,000 hotels. This year, we expect around 30,000 properties to participate with us for the festive season,” said Akhil Malik, Head of Hotels, Cleartrip. “We are going deep with our supplier relationships. We have invested significantly in building these, and triple-digit year-on-year growth on the demand side has helped us pass additional benefits to customers.”
 
Recently, through Flipkart’s partnership with Marriott International to launch a dual-loyalty programme in India, Cleartrip has expanded its presence in the country’s travel industry.
 
From overall bookings in India, Cleartrip has seen a shift of about 10 per cent in demand from tier II and III cities since the Covid-19 pandemic, Patwari noted.
 
“India will see about 220 to 250 aircraft coming in every year starting in 2026, which means double-digit capacity addition. Within India’s growth story, the travel industry is set to perform, and we are extremely optimistic not just for next year but for the next 10 to 15 years,” Patwari added.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

