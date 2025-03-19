Home / Industry / News / CCI seeks comments on proposed Bharat Forge-AAM India Manufacturing deal

CCI seeks comments on proposed Bharat Forge-AAM India Manufacturing deal

In October last year, Bharat Forge sought the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval for the buyout of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation

cci
Deals beyond a certain threshold are required to get approval from the CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fair trade watchdog CCI on Wednesday said it has sought public comments on Bharat Forge Ltd's proposed acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt Ltd after prima facie concluding that the transaction could adversely impact competition.

In October last year, Bharat Forge sought the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval for the buyout of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation.

Bharat Forge is a leading provider of forged components and solutions to various sectors while AAM India Manufacturing Corporation is into manufacturing and sale of axles for commercial vehicles in the country.

"The Commission is of the prima facie opinion that the proposed combination is likely to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition and, accordingly, has directed the parties, in terms of Section 29(2) of the Competition Act, 2002, to publish details of the combination for bringing the combination to the knowledge or information of the public and persons affected or likely to be affected by such combination," CCI said in a release on Wednesday.

Deals beyond a certain threshold are required to get approval from the CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FMCG sector can hope for revenue revival as urban demand returns: Crisil

Medical device body asks Centre to revisit import duty reduction talks

Set up Indian Council for Fisheries to tap sector's full potential: Panel

Online gaming SROs must ensure no harmful content, age-gating: Vaishnaw

MICL launches Avaan Tower 2, pegs success on tallest tower in country

Topics :Competition Commission of Indiamanufacturing jobsacquisition

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story