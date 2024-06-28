Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CCI to soon come out with changes to competition rules: Chairperson

Speaking at a conference in the national capital, Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Friday said the regulator is focusing on advocacy efforts and capacity building

Competition commission of India, CCI
CCI chairperson flagged dark patterns in the e-commerce space. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
Fair trade regulator CCI will shortly come out with changes to certain competition rules, including those related to green channel approvals for mergers and acquisitions.

Speaking at a conference in the national capital, Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Friday said the regulator is focusing on advocacy efforts and capacity building.

While mentioning about various activities being done by the CCI, she said, "We are going to shortly notify changes in competition rules".

These include changes to rules pertaining to green channel approvals for mergers and acquisitions, and de minimas.

De minimas relates to exemption thresholds for mergers and acquisitions that need clearance from the CCI.

As part of boosting efforts to curb unfair business practices in the marketplace, amendments have also been made to the competition law.

Kaur flagged dark patterns in the e-commerce space and algorithmic collusion.

There are dark patterns and how they can influence the choices made by people, and how people can be conditioned to make some choices. That could have some competition implications, she noted.

Kaur was speaking at a conference organised by industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

