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CCIL secures ESMA recognition, ending three-year regulatory impasse

European regulator restores CCIL's access to EU market participants after RBI and ESMA signed a supervisory cooperation agreement earlier this year

Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL)
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Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 7:47 PM IST
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The Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) has received recognition from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), nearly six months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the European regulator signed an agreement to resolve a long-running regulatory dispute.
 
ESMA recognised CCIL as a Tier-1 third-country central counterparty (TC-CCP), enabling it to provide clearing services to clearing members and trading venues established in the European Union, the clearing corporation said on Tuesday.
 
The recognition follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and ESMA in January, which established a framework for supervisory cooperation and information sharing for RBI-regulated central counterparties.
 
The recognition restores CCIL's access to European market participants after ESMA withdrew recognition of Indian central counterparties in April 2023 following the expiry of cooperation arrangements between the two regulators. The withdrawal had increased capital requirements for European banks clearing trades through Indian clearing corporations.
 
The dispute stemmed from differences over supervisory oversight. ESMA had sought direct inspection and audit rights over Indian clearing corporations under revised European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) requirements, while the RBI maintained that oversight of domestic financial market infrastructures rests with the Indian regulator.
 
The RBI and ESMA signed the MoU on January 16 this year, paving the way for Indian central counterparties regulated by the central bank to seek recognition under EMIR. The agreement provides for the exchange of information and cooperation between the two regulators while recognising the RBI's supervisory framework.
 
CCIL clears transactions in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and interest rate derivatives. Recognition by ESMA allows European entities to continue accessing its clearing services under the EMIR framework.
   

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaGovernment securities

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

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