Centre bans import, sale of 2 antibiotic classes for use in animal rearing

The Centre on Thursday banned the import, manufacture, sale and distribution of all formulations containing chloramphenicol or nitrofurans-class antibiotics for use in any food-producing animal rearing system.

In a gazette notification dated March 13, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that the prohibition comes into effect after consultations with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), India’s top drug advisory body.

Calling the step necessary and expedient in the public interest, the ministry added that it is satisfied that the use of drug formulations containing chloramphenicol or nitrofurans is likely to pose risks in any food-producing animal rearing system.

It also stated that several safer alternatives to these drugs are available in the market.

This ban follows several representations pointing out that these drugs are misused in poultry and other animal feed supplements, with the matter also discussed by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) in January last year.

The committee had agreed with the proposal to ban the import, production, distribution and sale of these drugs.

Also Read

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) had also submitted a representation to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in October 2023, raising the same issue, after which the matter was considered by the Empowered Committee on Animal Health.

In 2018, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had also banned the use of several antibiotics and veterinary drugs, including nitrofurans and chloramphenicol, in processing meat, poultry, eggs, seafood and fishery products.

Both antibiotics are commonly used to treat bacterial and urinary infections in humans as well.

While chloramphenicol is an antibiotic used to treat various bacterial infections by stopping protein production and bacterial growth, it could also result in side effects, including bone marrow suppression and diarrhoea.

Similarly, the nitrofurans class of antibiotics is used to treat urinary infections among other conditions. These drugs are also used as antibacterials in food-producing animals.