Home / Industry / News / Centre likely to ease advertising rules to help CAs, their firms to grow

Centre likely to ease advertising rules to help CAs, their firms to grow

The proposed amendment aims to enable the emergence of large domestic firms capable of competing with global players and capturing a share of the $240-bn international auditing and consultancy market

CA, Chartered accountant, tax
The Chartered Accountants Act, in its original form, did not allow professionals or firms to advertise | Photo: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central government is likely to amend the laws regulating the chartered accountancy profession to relax existing restrictions on advertising by these professionals and their firms, The Economic Times reported.
 
Citing people familiar with the matter, the report states that the move aims to help chartered accountants (CAs) promote their services more effectively, secure new assignments, and support business growth.
 

Move to ease advertising restrictions

 
Under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, CAs and their firms are permitted to advertise in a restricted manner through “write-ups”, subject to limitations on the font size and the use of photographs, among other restrictions. The proposed amendment aims to enable the emergence of large domestic firms capable of competing with global players and capturing a share of the $240-billion international auditing and consultancy market.
 

ICAI to propose changes to the ministry

 
Charanjot Singh Nanda, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), said that the apex auditing body plans to propose these amendments to the corporate affairs ministry to further relax advertising restrictions for its members.
 

Draft rules to be released soon

 
He also added that ICAI is considering revising its Code of Ethics for CAs and their firms, adding that this would include revising guidelines for advertisements and websites for accounting and network firms. The institute will also release a draft of these regulations in a day or two for stakeholder comments, Nanda noted.
 

Ethical standards to stay intact

 
“The need for certain relaxations has been recognised in areas such as the mode of technology used (pull or push mode), event galleries, and font size, among others, and recommendations are being formulated accordingly,” the ICAI president said. He added that the revised guidelines, while maintaining ethical standards, would help improve the visibility of firms and their services.
 

First amendment in 2006

 
The Chartered Accountants Act, in its original form, did not allow professionals or firms to advertise. However, limited advertisements through write-ups were allowed, subject to conditions, after amendments were made to the Act in 2006.
 
Subsequently, ICAI also issued “Advertisement Guidelines” outlining various dos and don’ts for members. To encourage the growth of large domestic audit and consultancy firms that can rival the Big Four, Nanda said the institute has presented its recommendations to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
 

ICAI pushes for larger domestic firms

 
The recommendations aim to promote consolidation and growth by simplifying regulatory processes and offering fiscal incentives. They also tend to focus on strengthening the operational capabilities of domestic networks of Indian CA firms and improving overall professional ease through streamlined compliance requirements, the ICAI president said.
 

Big Four dominate India’s audit market

 
The lack of large, domestic accounting firms has enabled the Big Four (EY, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC), along with Grant Thornton and BDO, to dominate the country's audit landscape.
 

Guidelines to boost firm collaborations

 
Nanda said that to address this issue, ICAI introduced several initiatives, including the revision of the Merger and Demerger of CA Firms Guidelines, 2024, and the Aggregation of LLPs Guidelines, 2024, aimed at helping domestic firms expand through collaboration. The institute is also developing a regulatory framework to facilitate partnerships between domestic firms and their international counterparts.
 

PMO reviews regulatory changes

 
According to a Times of India report, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a meeting in September to discuss regulatory changes and other measures aimed at enabling domestic audit and consultancy firms to scale up and compete with the Big Four globally.
 
Since 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated for the establishment of at least four large domestic firms that could rank among the world's top eight.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt not asking creators to restrict AI content, but to label it: Meity

Premium

US sanctions on Russian oil majors may hurt Reliance Industries, Nayara

Premium

India's B2C ecom startups raise $1.3 bn in 2025 so far, Bengaluru leads

Premium

Luxe breathes easy: Clean air homes are in demand amid rising air pollution

Premium

Ethanol makers slam OMCs' 2025-26 supply tender over allocation policy

Topics :ICAIBig fourchartered accountantsBS Web Reportsadvertising

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story