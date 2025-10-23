Home / Industry / News / India's B2C ecom startups raise $1.3 bn in 2025 so far, Bengaluru leads

India's B2C ecom startups raise $1.3 bn in 2025 so far, Bengaluru leads

A new report shows rapid growth in India's B2C e-commerce space, though investment continues to cluster in urban hubs.

However, the funding activity remains concentrated across key urban hubs.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
India’s business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce ecosystem comprises over 34,000 startups, with more than 22,000 (nearly two-thirds) founded in the past decade. According to a report by market intelligence platform Tracxn, the sector secured  $1.3 billion in funding in 2025 year-to-date (YTD), while 2,700 startups in the space received funding. 
 
However, the funding activity remains concentrated across key urban hubs.  
 
 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

