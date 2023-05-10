Home / Economy / News / Govt plans green fuel port usage, bunkering in net-zero target push

Govt plans green fuel port usage, bunkering in net-zero target push

The ministry will also push for data monitoring based on environmental performance indicators

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Premium
Govt plans green fuel port usage, bunkering in net-zero target push

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways (MoPSW) on Wednesday launched green port guidelines for India’s 12 major ports in another push to decarbonise the transport sector, a major contributor to the country’s carbon emissions.
According to the Harit Sagar guidelines, the ministry will push for data monitoring based on environmental performance indicators. “This also covers aspects of the National Green Hydrogen Mission pertaining to ports, development of green hydrogen facility, LNG bunkering, offshore wind energy, and provides provision for adopting global green reporting initiative standard,” it said.
The guidelines focus on minimising the impact on biotic components of the harbour ecosystem. “It lays emphasis on use of clean, green energy in port operation, developing port capabilities for storage, handling and bunkering greener fuels like green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, ethanol, etc.,” a

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Cabinet approves Rs 19,744 cr for National Green Hydrogen Mission

Tata Steel starts hydrogen gas injection in furnace to cut CO2 emissions

L&T partners with H2Carrier to develop floating green hydrogen projects

COP27: To decarbonise by 2050, India needs investments of at least $7 trn

Govt to start random checks on EVs after recent lapses under FAME II scheme

FSSAI proposes to do away with Agmark registration for some edible oils

Consumption of consumer goods in rural India back on growth track in Q1

India, Canada to step up talks on movement of skilled workers

Govt expands scope of money laundering law to cover firm's representatives

Topics :green powerPorts in Indiamajor ports in India

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story