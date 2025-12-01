Centre simplifies approval process for exploration of coal, lignite

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The coal ministry has revised and simplified the approval process for exploration programmes and geological reports related to coal and lignite blocks, a move aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and giving a fillip to efficient and sustainable exploration.

The new process does not require a go-ahead from the government panel set up in 2022 for this purpose.

"The Ministry of Coal has reviewed the earlier methodology and simplified the mechanism for approval of exploration programs and Geological Reports (GRs) for coal and lignite blocks prepared by Notified Accredited Prospecting Agencies (APAs) accredited by QCI-NABET and peer-reviewed by another such APA," a statement from the ministry said.