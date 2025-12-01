Home / Industry / News / Centre simplifies approval process for exploration of coal, lignite

Centre simplifies approval process for exploration of coal, lignite

The country's increasing energy requirements demand faster, more efficient, and technologically robust exploration of coal and lignite resources

Coal
The new process does not require a go-ahead from the government panel set up in 2022 for this purpose (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
The coal ministry has revised and simplified the approval process for exploration programmes and geological reports related to coal and lignite blocks, a move aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and giving a fillip to efficient and sustainable exploration.

The new process does not require a go-ahead from the government panel set up in 2022 for this purpose.

"The Ministry of Coal has reviewed the earlier methodology and simplified the mechanism for approval of exploration programs and Geological Reports (GRs) for coal and lignite blocks prepared by Notified Accredited Prospecting Agencies (APAs) accredited by QCI-NABET and peer-reviewed by another such APA," a statement from the ministry said.

The country's increasing energy requirements demand faster, more efficient, and technologically robust exploration of coal and lignite resources.

In line with this national imperative, the coal ministry continues to introduce progressive reforms that enhance transparency, strengthen private sector participation, and reinforce the country's energy preparedness, it said.

In the recent reform by expanding and utilising the capabilities of Private Accredited Prospecting Agencies, the government has demonstrated strong confidence in private exploration entities.

This approach seeks to harness their efficiency, technological expertise, and innovation for the sustainable development of country's coal resources, while ensuring strict transparency and adherence to high technical standards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Coal ministryCoal coal industry

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

