Vivek Chaturvedi appointed CBIC chairman, to take charge on December 1

Vivek Chaturvedi, a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer and currently member (tax policy & legal) on the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), has been appointed chairman of the board. He will assume charge on Monday, December 1, following the superannuation of Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared his appointment on Friday.

Chaturvedi has over three decades of experience in customs administration, intelligence, data systems and vigilance. Before his elevation to the CBIC board, he served as the principal director general in the Directorate General of Vigilance and chief vigilance officer of the CBIC, where he was responsible for internal oversight and integrity processes. Prior to this, he served as director general (DG) at DGARM — Director General of Anti-Profiteering, Revenue and Monitoring.

As he steps in as chairman, Chaturvedi becomes a key official behind the government’s Budget-making process for 2026–27, especially on the indirect tax front. He is taking charge at a sensitive time, when the finance ministry is looking for ways to maintain revenue buoyancy following the GST rate changes announced in September. He will also have to steer the next phase of customs modernisation, after the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, recently spoke about developing “next-generation customs reforms” aimed at faster clearances, deeper digitisation and stronger risk filtration. Chaturvedi’s service record shows that his deepest and longest experience lies in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He served in DRI at multiple levels — deputy commissioner, joint commissioner, additional director, and later as additional director general at the DRI headquarters.

This long stint makes enforcement, anti-smuggling investigations, intelligence work and operational field command his core domain. Apart from DRI, he has also worked extensively in DG Systems & Data Management, giving him strong exposure to IT analytics, automation and technology-driven tax processes. Chaturvedi also served on deputation with the Ministry of External Affairs as first secretary in Brussels for over three years between 2007 and 2011. According to a former senior finance ministry official, this international experience will add value in shaping next-generation customs reforms. “Chaturvedi, with a two-year-long tenure ahead, brings extensive experience. In the wake of recent GST rate cuts, boosting revenue and streamlining GST procedures are key tasks on his agenda, and with ample time at his disposal, he is well-positioned to implement these initiatives effectively,” he added.