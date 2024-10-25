Centre, states likely to review labour code rollout at December meet

For rolling out the four new labour codes and discussing labour-welfare policies, the Union labour ministry is likely to convene a meeting with the labour ministers of all the states and Union Territories (UTs) in early December to gauge their preparedness, sources said.

The “Chintan Shivir”, or brainstorming session, will work to bring in all the states and UTs on board. The codes are part of the Centre’s long-pending reforms agenda.

“As part of preparations for the meeting, all the states have been asked to come up with a comparative study of the draft rules framed by them and the model rules framed by the Union government. This will help us to identify gaps and plug them quickly,” a source said.