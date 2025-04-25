Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh govt signs new agreement to boost its textile hub ambitions

Chhattisgarh govt signs new agreement to boost its textile hub ambitions

The agreement with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is expected to boost the state's economy and create jobs

textile exports
CM Sai said the state's recent approval to establish a campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Nava Raipur marks the government's focus on skill development and design innovation in textiles.
R Krishna Das
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Chhattisgarh has signed an agreement with a group representing clothing manufacturers to set up a facilitation centre, marking a “milestone” as the state works to become a textile hub.
 
The agreement with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is expected to boost the state’s economy and create jobs. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior state government officials attended CMAI’s 5th FAB Show 2025 in Mumbai for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
 
“The MoU to set up CMAI Textile and Apparel facilitation centre in Raipur would prove to be a milestone in boosting the textile sector in Chhattisgarh and open doors of opportunity for investment,” said Sai as he sought investments for his state.
 
Sai said the state's recent approval to establish a campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Nava Raipur marks the government's focus on skill development and design innovation in textiles. The NIFT campus, which is getting an investment of Rs 271 crore, will strengthen the state’s textile ecosystem.
 
“The natural kosa cocoon found in Bastar and Surguja is full of potential for textile development. With institutions like NIFT and support from CMAI, branding and promotion of our handloom products will now get a much-needed push,” he said.
 
According to state government officials, Sri Lanka's Lalan Group is among Indian and foreign companies that have expressed interest to invest in Chhattisgarh.
 
Dilip Parikh, director of Lalan Group, met Chhattisgarh Sai and said his company’s multi-sectoral capabilities match the resource-rich environment and industry-promoting policies of Chhattisgarh.
Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiChhattisgarhtextile marketSkill development

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

