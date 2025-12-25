Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh to develop Bhoramdeo on lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would launch the project next week, the officer said. (Photo: PTI)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government would develop the ancient site of Bhoramdeo on the lines of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Yojana 2.0.  
 
Nestled in the mountain ranges of Kabirdham district, Bhoramdeo has an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, about 125 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. 
 
Built during the 7th to 11th century, the architectural features of Bhoramdeo temple are akin to the Khajuraho temple of Madhya Pradesh and the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha. 
 
Bhoramdeo complex is also known as “Khajuraho of Chhattisgarh”. 
 
Under the development plan, the Bhoramdeo corridor would be built with an estimated cost of ₹146 crore, a senior official in the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board said.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would launch the project next week, the officer said.
 
The decision will put the state on the national and international tourism map by adding archaeological and religious sites.
 
The official said a modern initiative, like water treatment, is taking place for the first time in the history of Bhoramdeo temple.
 
Under the project, there will be overall development of the corridor, including the main temple complex with Madhwa Mahal, Chherki Mahal, Ramchua, Sarodha Dadar.
 
Along the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, there will be 6 entrances, park, museum, conservation of perimeter walls, boundary wall decoration, drinking water, shed, electricity, drainage and plantation. The historic pond will also be beautified.
 
A modern shed will be constructed for the thousands of pilgrims visiting the Bhoramdeo temple. The sheds will have adequate provision of drinking water, sanitation and relaxation, so that the devotees can have a safe and comfortable stay.
 
The completion of the Bhoramdeo corridor project will give a new impetus to religious-cultural tourism, create employment for local youth and increase regional economic activities.
 
It will strengthen the cultural identity of Chhattisgarh at the national level by combining the ancient heritage of Chhattisgarh with modern facilities, the official said.
 
The corridor will be next to Bhoramdeo Sanctuary that was notified in the year 2001.

Topics :Industry Newsinfrastructure projectsChhattisgarhRaipurtourism

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

