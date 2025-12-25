Only one-fourth of MSME drugmakers likely to meet GMP norms by deadline

This leaves a significant compliance gap, with nearly two-thirds of small drug manufacturers — around 4,300 MSMEs — having failed to take the required steps.

With nearly 60 percent of MSME units not submitting their plans, they are expected to be shut down following inspections beginning January next year.

“We will start joint inspections with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in January 2026 to check compliance. Under any circumstances, we are not in the mood to give permission to any unit if they are not compliant,” an official with the Delhi drugs control department told Business Standard.