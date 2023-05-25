Home / Industry / News / Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

Chinese technicians and engineers need to visit India to set up factories and machinery in the country and a faster visa could make this process smoother

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce and industry ministry is planning to ask the external affairs ministry to resolve the issue of granting faster visas for Chinese technicians, The Economic Times (ET) reports. Chinese technicians and engineers need to visit India to set up factories and machinery in the country, and a faster visa could make this process smoother.
Citing an unnamed government official, the report said that some industries require technicians to visit the plants. According to the official, these visits are an important part of the process of setting up a factory and would help India's manufacturing and export sectors if the visits were made easier. 

Exporters have highlighted the issue of delays in visas for Chinese technicians. The report said that this affects companies involved in making non-leather footwear and sports shoes.
A delay in visas results in delayed investments. An industry expert said this is especially significant in the wake of global companies looking to divert their business from China to India.

Other than this, the exporters have requested the commerce ministry to allow them to pay their default-related liabilities in instalments. They have cited the export support schemes to seek relief. Government officials aware of the matter said that the ministry is looking into this demand, the report added.
Elaborating on this, the officials said that the proposal would be examined in accordance with the exemptions applicable for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the "Vivad Se Vishwas" scheme.

A number of firms could not deliver the services and products as per government contracts due to Covid-19. Under the scheme, the performance security, bid security, and liquidated damages forfeited from these firms would be refunded, the ET report said.

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

Indian applications for US EB-5 visa on the rise; China tops with 90% share

Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Retailers see top line growth on low base in January-March quarter

Account Aggregator at heart of creating inclusive growth in India: Nilekani

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

Govt extends last date to submit bids under 7th tranche of coal auctions

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P Global Ratings

Topics :India china tradeIndia China relationsBS Web ReportsIndian visaOnline visaIndian exportIndian exports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story