Coal India Q1FY24 results: Net profit falls 10% to Rs 7,941.40 crore

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Coal India on Tuesday posted a 10.1 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses.
 
The coal major had clocked a net profit of Rs 8,834.22 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
The company's total income was at Rs 37,521.03 crore, up 4 per cent from Rs 36,086.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses surged to Rs 26,785.68 crore from Rs 23,985.31 crore, a rise of 11.67 per cent.
 
Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is a leading producer and supplier of coal in India.

Topics :Coal Indiacoal industry

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

