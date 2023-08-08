Home / Industry / News / Mindspace Business Park REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as new CEO from September

Mindspace Business Park REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as new CEO from September

It also approved the appointment of Nair as the CEO with effect from September 1, 2023, according to a regulatory filing on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mindspace Business Park REIT has appointed Ramesh Nair as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 1.

Nair, who has experience of more than two decades in real estate sector, was earlier CEO of real estate consultant Colliers India.

Before that, Nair was CEO & Country Head at JLL India where he worked for over 21 years.

The Board of Directors of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, manager to Mindspace Business Parks REIT, noted the resignation of Vinod Rohira, the current CEO, with effect from August 31, 2023.

It also approved the appointment of Nair as the CEO with effect from September 1, 2023, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The board approved the appointment of Rohira as the additional (non-executive, nonindependent) director on the board of the Mindspace REIT.

Rohira will also have a larger role within the K Raheja group as Managing Director and CEO Commercial Real Estate, K Raheja Corp. He will also be on the board of the residential Business K Raheja Corp Homes.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on stock exchanges in August 2020.

It owns office portfolios in Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The portfolio has a total leasable area of 32.1 million square feet, comprising 25.9 million square feet of completed area, 2.5 million square feet under construction and 3.7 million square feet of future development.

The portfolio consists of 5 integrated business parks and 5 independent office assets.

Also Read

No plans to launch REIT public offer in next 12 months, says DLF CEO

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

Proptech firm Reloy raises Rs 7.2 cr from investors to grow business

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Retail leasing may rise 17-28% this year to 5-6 mn sq ft in top 8 cities

Fierce competition among new drug brands for share of India market

MeitY officials to meet OEMs on Tuesday over import restriction concerns

House panel appeals integration of ITIs with MSMEs, set up placement cells

Indian auto component industry saw highest-ever jump at 33% in FY23: ACMA

Banning imports of used equipment to help medical industry reach $50 bn

Topics :K Raheja CorpReal estate developersReal Estate ActReal Estate

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story