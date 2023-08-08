Mindspace Business Park REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as new CEO from September

Mindspace Business Park REIT has appointed Ramesh Nair as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 1.

Nair, who has experience of more than two decades in real estate sector, was earlier CEO of real estate consultant Colliers India.

Before that, Nair was CEO & Country Head at JLL India where he worked for over 21 years.

The Board of Directors of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, manager to Mindspace Business Parks REIT, noted the resignation of Vinod Rohira, the current CEO, with effect from August 31, 2023.

It also approved the appointment of Nair as the CEO with effect from September 1, 2023, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The board approved the appointment of Rohira as the additional (non-executive, nonindependent) director on the board of the Mindspace REIT.

Rohira will also have a larger role within the K Raheja group as Managing Director and CEO Commercial Real Estate, K Raheja Corp. He will also be on the board of the residential Business K Raheja Corp Homes.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on stock exchanges in August 2020.

It owns office portfolios in Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The portfolio has a total leasable area of 32.1 million square feet, comprising 25.9 million square feet of completed area, 2.5 million square feet under construction and 3.7 million square feet of future development.

The portfolio consists of 5 integrated business parks and 5 independent office assets.