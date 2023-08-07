Fierce competition among new drug brands for share of India market

On an average, companies spent around 30-40 per cent of a brand’s targeted annual sales to promote a new brand, said Sheetal Sapale, vice president, commercial, Pharmarack AWACS. For legacy brands, this spend came down to around 10-12 per cent of the annual targeted sales of the brand.
However, Sapale pointed out that out of 54,355 brands captured in the Indian Pharma Market (IPM), only 30 per cent had a turnover of Rs 1 crore and only 7 per cent had over Rs 10 crore annual turnover in July.
The analysis showed that among the top 10 therapies, segments such as cardiology, anti-diabetic, and gynaecology had a relatively better percentage of brands with a turnover higher than Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore. Around 42 per cent cardiology brands had turnover of over Rs 1 crore, while 12 per cent had a Rs 10 crore-plus turnover. In the anti-diabetic segment, too, the ratio is similar.
