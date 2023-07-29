Home / Industry / News / Coal ministry developing logistics policy, national coal evacuation plan

Coal ministry developing logistics policy, national coal evacuation plan

During the meeting measures taken by different ministries to improve logistics efficiency in the country were also showcased, the commerce and industry ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The coal ministry is developing a logistics policy for the sector and a national coal evacuation plan with a view to reducing logistics costs, an official statement said on Saturday.

An inter-ministerial meeting on logistics was held to review the progress of implementation of the national logistics policy, the statement said adding that it was convened by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

During the meeting measures taken by different ministries to improve logistics efficiency in the country were also showcased, the commerce and industry ministry said.

"A draft coal logistic policy and national coal evacuation plan has been developed by the ministry of coal. In addition, standardization of physical assets (heavy earth moving machines for coal handling) and setting up benchmarks for quality management, is under progress," the statement said.

Speaking at the meeting DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh talked about the critical role played by ports in making India a globally competitive export destination and suggested greater adoption of initiatives like the Logistics Data Bank to draw learnings for improving logistics performance across various metrics.

In the meeting, it was highlighted that for making India's domestically manufactured goods globally competitive and for achieving the USD 2.5 trillion EXIM (export-import) target by 2030, it is imperative to have an efficient logistics ecosystem.

To bring holistic focus on logistics in public policy at state level, States/UTs are developing State Logistics Plans (SLPs). So far, 21 states have notified their respective logistics policies.

The DPIIT also said that it has initiated an endeavour to estimate logistics cost, since no official estimates are available and they vary from 8-14 per cent of GDP.

"Hence a need was felt for developing accurate estimates based on holistic data and relevant statistical models. For this, a survey-based logistics cost calculation framework is being developed and a short-term baseline estimate for logistics cost is soon to be unveiled," it added.

For tracking and tracing 100 per cent of India's containerized EXIM cargo, the Logistics Data Bank (LDB), has been developed.

This supply chain visibility platform has contributed to reducing India's average dwell time to just 2.6 days and improved logistics efficiency.

"For improving India's ranking in LPI and achieving the NLP target of top 25 nations in the world, all stakeholder ministries were requested to set up a dedicated cell for undertaking a strategic approach to improving performance across all six parameters of the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) and the overall ranking, thereof," it added.

Officials from CBIC highlighted measures taken for promoting trade facilitation at ports.

Efforts are being made towards establishing an integrated laboratory network, promoting risk management systems for consignment screening, standardisation of processes across ports for examination of cargo, among others, are in place, it said.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

DPIIT to set up task force for formulating logistics cost framework

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Electric vehicle policy boosts sales to record high in Chhattisgarh

AMD to invest $400 mn in India; Vedanta to start chip making in 2.5 yrs

India's talent pool, govt policies make it unique for semiconductor bets

AIGF appeals to FinMin against repeated taxation in online skill gaming

Price pressures deflate gas use equations, put $2 trn investments at risk

Topics :Coal ministrycoal sectorlogistics sector

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story