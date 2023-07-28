Home / Industry / News / Tax fantasy, skill games separately: Gaming firms to finance ministry

Tax fantasy, skill games separately: Gaming firms to finance ministry

Over 120 companies cite fundamental differences in business models and revenue generation methods

Debarghya Sanyal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
More than 120 online gaming companies on Friday wrote to the Ministry of Finance and members of the GST Council, seeking a distinction in tax treatment between fantasy sports and skill game.

This comes after the GST Council on July 11 decided to levy a uniform 28 per cent tax on the full face value for online gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

The letter cited fundamental differences in business models and revenue generation methods between their online games and fantasy sports. The letter also pointed out that across major international gaming markets, fantasy sports with guaranteed prize pools are taxed differently from online skill-based games.

The casual gaming segment, the letter stated, has the largest user base in the country and pays nearly 50 per cent of the ~2,000 annual GST paid by the online gaming sector.

According to the companies, in online skill-based games, players engage in live matches based on their skills in such genres as first-person shooter, pool, chess, etc. Fantasy sports, however, the letter argued, involve large, guaranteed prize pools that users vie for through team-based participation.

The signatory gaming companies have a combined user base of over 400 million users, appealed that GST on deposits would result in the closure of all continuous game formats with weak price elasticity, as up to 75 per cent of the deposit money is in fact withdrawn back by users, on an average, as winnings.

Arguing against fantasy sports, the signatory companies claimed that in fantasy sports, players don’t play live, and even if platforms are asked to pay the 28 per cent GST on full face value, the fundamental proposition of a small entry fee and large winnings, will remain unchanged. Thus, they argue, for fantasy sports players, the hike in tax does not affect the winnings, and hence users will continue to play.

gaming industryFinance MinistryGST Council

Jul 28 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Next Story