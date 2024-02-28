Competitiveness of apparel exporters ushered with sustainability: AEPC

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Wednesday said the industry is working on sustainability production practices as it would help enhance the competitiveness of the sector in the international market.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said the mantra given by prime minister Narendra Modi to boost textiles exports through 5F - Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign - will energise the textiles export sector.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events organised in the country, on Monday, the prime minister promised all support to the textiles sector, stressing that it will play a crucial role in making India a developed nation by 2047, when India will complete hundred years of independence.

Sekhri said the expo will help promote the brand India in the international markets.

"For such a long time we did not have an international show of such a global standard and scale. We are working on sustainability and ethical production practices by ensuring ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance which will give us an edge in the international market," he said.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General AEPC said many global organisations and international trade bodies including Better Cotton Initiative, International Apparel Federation, and Cotton Egypt Association are partnering with Bharat Tex 2024 to facilitate discussion and deliberations on issues like global trends in textiles and apparel, sustainability, circularity, traceability, innovation, and green financing.