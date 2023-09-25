Home / Industry / News / Govt may shelve self-regulation plan if egames majors dominate SRBs

Govt may shelve self-regulation plan if egames majors dominate SRBs

SRBs must have experts in education, psychology, and child rights, according to government

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Premium
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government is concerned that major gaming firms could end up having a dominant presence in the self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) meant for online real money gaming. Sources said that if the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) finds that SRBs are being backed by big players and that the bodies lack independence, government certification of games will be considered instead of self-regulation.    

Currently, a committee at the MeitY is analyzing three applications to form SRBs —likely to be responsible for certifying a permissible real money game. The applications, submitted before the July 6 deadline,  include those from the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA), and a joint one from the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

Members of the AIGF include online gaming majors like Mobile Premier League, Deltatech Gaming, Nazara, Paytm First Games, and Zupee. Games24x7 and Junglee Games are members of the EGF, while the FIFS includes members such as Dream11 and Fantasy Akhada, in addition to over a dozen fantasy sports startups. Though the industry bodies have hundreds of other online gaming companies as their members, the influence of a few big firms has created concerns about their applications, sources said.

AIGF, EGF, and FIFS did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard till the time of going to press.

“The idea of SRB is that you don’t want the government to certify the permissible games. That doesn’t mean a few big companies will do it. It has to have representation from all the stakeholders. There has been a slight backlog due to other legislations, but we will make it clear very soon,” a senior government official said.

As per the new rules notified in April, the government made it mandatory for all online real money games to display a mark stating that the game is verified by the SRB among other obligations. The SRBs to enforce these rules have not been formed to date.

When asked whether there was a possibility that the government may go back to the drawing board to create a certifying framework, the official said it could not be ruled out if there was a conflict of interest among the proposed board of directors. This may add to the regulatory uncertainty for the $2.2-billion sector.

“If there is no SRB that makes the cut (for the requirements of the rules), the government will have to step in and start regulating the sector. It is the industry’s desire that the government should not have stringent regulations. But we are still checking if these applicants are really meeting the test of having independence and whether they have an arm’s length distance from a few big companies,” another official said.

“We will not allow industry capture of an SRB. Because these are the first SRBs we are experimenting with,  we can’t let it go wrong,” the second official added.

The current ambiguity over the legal status of real money games has also created confusion for digital platforms displaying advertisements of online gaming apps. A recent advisory by the ministry of information and broadcasting has asked television, print, and digital media (including social media) to refrain from publishing advertisements of games not certified as “permissible online games.” However, an executive of a social media platform said the directive cannot be complied with unless there is an SRB to certify games.


 

Also Read

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Centre's grievance appellate committee to hear pleas against gaming SRBs

84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

81% intent on festival season e-shopping: Nielsen Media India study

Give details of person authorised for correspondence: UP Rera to promoters

Jharia Master Plan brings down surface fires sites from 77 to 27

Amid pilot turmoil, Akasa Air mulling raising up to $400 million

Consumers intent to shop online, spend more this festive season: Survey

Topics :IT ministryonline gamesEsports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story