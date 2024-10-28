CPCB targets plastic waste breaches, tightens PWM compliance in tenders

In response to rising complaints regarding violations of the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued stringent orders to State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) to enforce immediate action against offenders. These violations, which include the use of plastic carry bags below the mandated thickness and unauthorised single-use plastic products, have raised concerns about compliance with national plastic waste regulations.

To prevent unauthorised use, CPCB has called for enhanced surveillance and issued a reminder that government-issued tender documents must align with PWM specifications to avoid regulatory breaches. SPCBs have also been instructed to issue public notices and coordinate with local authorities to communicate the new directives through print and electronic media, raising awareness among manufacturers and private entities alike.

The renewed focus on surveillance and compliance, along with the enforcement of strict labelling and certification standards, is aimed at improving the effectiveness of PWM regulations, which play a critical role in reducing plastic waste pollution across the country.

Plastic packaging is classified into four categories based on its composition and usage. Category-I includes rigid plastic packaging, while Category-II covers flexible plastic packaging, which can be single or multilayered, consisting of different types of plastic. Category-III is defined as multilayer plastic packaging, comprising at least one plastic layer combined with another non-plastic material. Finally, Category-IV includes plastic sheets used for packaging, as well as carry bags made from compostable plastics. These classifications help streamline waste management and recycling processes under PWM regulations.

According to CPCB’s annual report on the implementation of PWM Rules, 2016, India's plastic waste generation has seen a significant rise over the past five years. In 2016-17, plastic waste stood at 15,68,714 tonnes per annum (TPA), dropping to 660,787 TPA in 2017-18. However, it surged in the following years, reaching 33,60,043 TPA in 2018-19, 34,69,780 TPA in 2019-20, and climbing further to 41,26,997 TPA in 2020-21.

To strengthen enforcement, CPCB has also outlined multiple provisions that must be strictly adhered to. Notable among these is the requirement that plastic carry bags made from virgin or recycled plastic be no less than 120 micrometres thick as of December 2022. Additionally, non-woven plastic carry bags must meet a minimum density of 60 grams per square meter (GSM), and certain plastic products, including plastic flags, cutlery, and stirrers, are banned outright as single-use items.

According to CPCB, exemptions for thickness do apply to compostable and biodegradable plastics. However, manufacturing and distribution of these products are subject to CPCB certification standards.

Manufacturers must ensure that compostable plastic items bear the official “Compostable Certified” label, along with QR codes displaying critical certification details such as the manufacturer’s name, address, and certification number.

The directive also highlights the need for SPCBs to regularly monitor compliance, especially for compostable plastic items, to ensure these are produced solely by certified manufacturers.