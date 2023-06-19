Cruise traffic in India likely to sail beyond pre-Covid level in FY24

“We expect to handle 130-140 cruise ship movements in Mumbai, starting October. The number of cruise ships visiting Indian ports is increasing steadily,” said Jalota, who is also holding the additional charge of director general of shipping.

Cruise passenger traffic in India is expected to exceed the pre-pandemic levels this financial year with an increase in port calls, development of terminals, and easing of Customs and immigration standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Rajiv Jalota, chairman of Mumbai Port Authority, on Monday.