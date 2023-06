Each project will be administered under a separate project agreement, in which TCIL will be the lead partner, C-DOT will be the technology partner and ITI will be the manufacturing partner. State-owned telecommunications firm ITI Ltd on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT ) and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to produce new products and services for smart cities. This aims at establishing a framework for cooperation between the three in creating and delivering of “innovative telecommunication products and related services for Smart Cities,” ITI said in a BSE filing.



Under the MoU, project agreements will specify the responsibilities of the parties involved, payment terms, and mutual objectives of the parties. This collaboration would “create an ecosystem capable of delivering end-to-end indigenous telecom networks/solutions”, the company said. Rajesh Rai, chief managing director, ITI Limited said, “We have a long standing productive and enriching experience with both C-DOT and TCIL and I look forward to working with both of them so that the synergies arising out will prove beneficial to the development of the nation. ITI is excited to join other DOT organizations to manufacture indigenous telecom products that will achieve Aatma Nirbharata in the Indian Telecom Sector. We have the best-in class manufacturing capabilities and I am convinced that this MOU will draw upon our collective capabilities to further build the indigenous manufacturing capabilities in India.”