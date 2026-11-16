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Datanomics: Most sectors in India have an over 50-hour workweek

Long working hours, declining real wages and rising work-related suicides highlight concerns over India's labour conditions

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According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), 48.8 per cent of Indian workers worked at least 49 hours a week in 2025
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 11:43 PM IST
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While pitching India as an investment destination at the recent India-Netherlands Business Forum, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Indian workers never announce it is five o’clock and never remind anyone it is the weekend. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), 48.8 per cent of Indian workers worked at least 49 hours a week in 2025. India’s new labour laws set a limit of 48 hours a week, but employees whose minimum wages are fixed by law can work longer if they receive overtime pay. The average working week falls within this limit, but hours vary widely by sector. Trade and business services have the longest working hours per week at 56 hours, followed by mining, electricity, gas and water. Also, the real earnings of most workers fell between FY18 and FY24. 
 
 
   

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Topics :Piyush Goyalindian workersMost working hoursLabour laws

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 11:43 PM IST

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