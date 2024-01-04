Home / Industry / News / DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

An advisory issued by the DCGI to all states and Union Territories, read that "blood is not for sale", it's only for supply and that only processing costs may be charged by the blood centres

"In this regard, you are requested to direct all the Blood Centre under your jurisdiction to adhere with the Revised Guidelines-2022 for Recovery of Processing Charges for Blood and Blood Components issued by NBTC, MoHFW," the health regulator said | Photo: Shutterstock.com
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday banned all charges except supply and processing costs on blood units.

Speaking to ANI, Dr JS Arora, General Secretary, National Thalassemia Welfare Society and Federation of India on Thursday said, "The notification will help in curbing the overcharging by some corporate hospitals, however, if we calculate charges, service wise they are more than sufficient to recover expenses incurred on these services."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An advisory issued by the DCGI to all states and Union Territories, read that "blood is not for sale", it's only for supply and that only processing costs may be charged by the blood centres.

"Drugs Consultative Committee held on 26.09.2023 in hybrid mode wherein it was recommended with respect of Agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, and it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre," the advisory read.

"In this regard, you are requested to direct all the Blood Centre under your jurisdiction to adhere with the Revised Guidelines-2022 for Recovery of Processing Charges for Blood and Blood Components issued by NBTC, MoHFW," the health regulator said.

Also Read

Coal India inks MoU with Fortis Healthcare to treat thalassemic children

Health min moots Centre, state be empowered to regulate drugs, cosmetics

Centre grants sanction to prosecute joint drugs controller in bribery case

Health ministry plans drug licensing changes to ensure drug safety

Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels

Gujarat in talks with chipmakers in Japan, US, South Korea: Bhupendra Patel

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

Govt plans state-backed consortium for coking coal imports: Report

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

Rajasthan's 'tankas' mordernised under MGNREGA to battle water scarcity

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Drug Controller General of IndiaPharma industrybloodBlood Bank

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story