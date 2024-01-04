Home / Industry / News / IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

Country's biggest airline on October 5 imposed a surcharge of up to Rs 1,000 based on flight distance

ATF costs represent the largest expenditure for Indian carriers, consuming about 45 per cent of their overall revenue.
Deepak Patel New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Airfares in the country are set to fall, with IndiGo on Thursday removing the fuel charge in response to the gradual decline in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in the last three months.

India's biggest airline had on October 5 imposed a fuel surcharge of up to Rs 1,000 based on flight distance. "The fuel charge was introduced in October 2023, following a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices. With recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge," said IndiGo.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Since October, the ATF prices have decreased. On October 1, the ATF price in Delhi was Rs 1.182 lakh per kilolitre. It has fallen to Rs 1.012 lakh per kilolitre by January 1.

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions. IndiGo remains committed to its promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel for our customers," said the airline.

The airline has waived the fuel surcharge for all tickets booked from January 4 onwards. Consequently, if a ticket was booked on any date before January 4 for travel after that date, the surcharge will still be applicable, and no refunds will be provided to such ticket-holders.

ATF costs represent the largest expenditure for Indian carriers, consuming about 45 per cent of their overall revenue.

IndiGo had imposed a fuel charge of Rs 300 for flights covering up to 500 km and Rs 400 for those between 501 and 1,000 km. Such a graded increase had been applied to all flight categories, with those covering distances of 3,501 km and above incurring a fuel charge of Rs 1,000.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd revise ATF prices on the first day of every month on the basis of the average international price in the previous month.

Also Read

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

Rajasthan govt waives fuel surcharge for domestic & agri consumers

Aviation stocks may lose altitude over ATF prices, traffic seasonality

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

Govt plans state-backed consortium for coking coal imports: Report

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

Rajasthan's 'tankas' mordernised under MGNREGA to battle water scarcity

Govt may further streamline visa approval process for Chinese technicians

Palm oil rebounds on robust Indian demand and stronger crude prices

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndiGoAviation fuelATF

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story