Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Debt on major telcos hits Rs 4 trn in FY24; BSNL debt lowest at Rs 23.2k cr

Debt on major telcos hits Rs 4 trn in FY24; BSNL debt lowest at Rs 23.2k cr

BSNL had a debt of Rs 40,400 crore in FY22, which was reduced to Rs 28,092 crore with the help of a revival package and financial support from the government

telecom
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The total debt on four major telecom operators in the country stood at Rs 4,09,905 crore in the financial year 2024, with state-owned BSNL recording the lowest debt among competitors at Rs 23,297 crore, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

According to data shared by Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Vodafone Idea registered a debt of Rs 2.07 lakh crore, Bharti Airtel Rs 1.25 lakh crore and Jio Infocomm Rs 52,740 crore as of March 31, 2024.

BSNL had a debt of Rs 40,400 crore in FY22, which was reduced to Rs 28,092 crore with the help of a revival package and financial support from the government.

"In 2019, the first revival package amounting to around Rs 69 thousand crores was given that brought down the operating costs of BSNL/MTNL. In 2022, a revival package amounting to around Rs 1.64 Lakh crore was given. It focused on infusing fresh capital, restructuring debt, viability gap funding for rural telephony etc," Sekhar said.

The minister also said that the government approved the allotment of 4G/5G spectrum to BSNL with a total outlay of around Rs 89,000 crore.

"As a result of these packages, BSNL has started earning operating profits from FY 2020-21," Sekhar said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AI, GenAI next major game changers; will remain impactful: NTT executive

Govt's nod for bank guarantee waiver will reduce telcos' burden: COAI

Over 25% subscribers report drop in pesky calls after Trai action: Survey

Fraud detection system blocks 13.5 mn calls, saves Rs 2,500 cr: Scindia

Satellite spectrum: Jio, Airtel bat for restricted validity of 3-5 years

Topics :Telecom industryBSNLTelecos

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story