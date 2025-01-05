Delhi's excise revenue up by 13% in first three quarters of 2024-25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Liquor
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Delhi government's excise revenue from liquor trade saw a jump of around 13 per cent in the first three quarters of 2024-25, officials said on Sunday.

The revenue jumped to Rs 6,061 crore from Rs 5,361 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal, they said.

The sale of liquor bottles on New Year's Eve, however, saw a decline.

On December 31, 2024, a total of 23 lakh bottles were sold, as against 24 lakh in 2023.

The decline was attributed to December 31 being a Tuesday, when many avoid liquor consumption owing to religious reasons.

The department's revenue consisted of Rs 4,233 crore it got in excise duty and Rs 1,828 as Value Added Tax.

In comparison, the department in April-December 2023, earned Rs 5,361 crore in excise revenue, including Rs 1,643 crore as VAT.

A target of Rs 6,400 crore in revenue was set for the financial year 2024-25.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, the total excise duty collected was Rs 5,164 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

