FMCG companies' volume likely to remain under pressure in Q3 FY25

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to witness pressure on volumes in the October-December quarter. However, price hikes will help push up revenues, said brokerages.

The volumes may be impacted as persistent weak urban demand may play out in the performance of consumer companies in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25).

“Our ground checks suggest that the demand environment for FMCG has not seen any meaningful improvement due to several factors,” HDFC Securities said in its report.

The brokerage pointed out that the macro environment remained subdued and some companies have undertaken inventory corrections.

“The largest modern trade player, Reliance, has also been implementing significant inventory optimisation measures, which has reduced offtake from FMCG companies,” HDFC Securities added in its preview note.

Rising agricultural commodities prices are expected to impact companies in Q3FY25 as well, affecting gross margins of packaged goods companies. “In agri-commodities (barring skimmed milk powder and sugar) prices of most commodities have witnessed inflation with wheat and barley prices up 15 per cent and 11 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Coffee and copra continue to witness inflation with prices up 65 per cent and 39 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively,” Antique Stock Broking said in its note, adding that higher agricultural commodities prices would impact companies like Nestlé, Britannia, Marico, and Tata Consumer. Brokerages noted that companies have hiked prices in categories like soaps, tea, coffee, and edible oils.

Delayed winter is expected to hurt companies that have products with exposure to the season. In its preview note on the sector, HDFC Securities said it expects gross margin to contract 160 bps year-on-year (Y-o-Y), due to inferior product mix (delayed winter impacting sales of high-margin personal products/health supplements range) and hyperinflation in predominantly agricultural commodities (wheat, edible oil, tea, coffee, copra, milk, etc). It, however, expects pure play home and personal care companies could do better on the margins as most of the crude oil derivatives remain benign. However, a continuous revival in rural demand would support FMCG companies in the quarter.

“We expect rural demand to continue to show improvement supported by above average monsoon (over 8 per cent of long period average) and strong Kharif harvest with overall production being one of the highest in recent years,” Nomura said in its report. Corroborating this view, Dabur India in its quarterly update ahead of its results said that during the quarter, rural consumption was resilient and continued to grow faster than urban. “While general trade was still under pressure, alternative channels like modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce continued to post strong growth,” the FMCG major said in its update.