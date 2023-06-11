Demand for medicines increasing in smaller towns across the country

India’s smaller towns are growing as far as demand for medicines goes – thanks to the post-pandemic health awareness, proliferation of chemists, coverage of government health schemes like Ayushman Bharat, and pharma companies warming up to this segment.
"Every year around 450,000 pharmacists pass out, and of them around 40,000-45,000 become chemists who start their own shops," says Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an umbrella organisation representing 1.2 million chemists in the country.
“Chemists are going to smaller towns, and more pincodes in the hinterland. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there would not be any village or town with at least 1,000-2,000 population that does not have a chemist shop,” Singhal says. He adds that during the post the Covid-19 pandemic, they have seen that people are more regular with their prescriptions and more aware of their health conditions.
The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is another major reason for demand growth for medicines in smaller towns – roughly 43 mn hospital admissions (amounting to Rs 50,409 crore) across 26,055 network hospitals have happened under the scheme, showed the Economic Survey of 2022-23. Around 154,070 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers have been operationalised across India by upgrading the primary health centres in rural and urban areas which has seen a footfall of 1.35 bn people cumulatively and screened 870 mn people for non-communicable diseases.
Singhal says that prescriptions are generated and medicines sold, whether it’s through the government channels or through private chemists, either way, it adds to volumes and demand in the hinterland. According to rough estimates, tier-2 to 6 towns represent roughly 21 per cent of the Indian Pharma market (IPM).
Pharma companies too are not left behind as they are adding a field force that is focusing on tier-2 and 3 towns. India’s largest drug maker by market share, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that over the last few years they have expanded their field force focusing on tier-2 and 3 towns. “Our wider reach is enabling us to accelerate access to high-quality medicines and affordable prices,” a company spokesperson said.
Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma says, “I have travelled extensively across the country to meet people, our stockists, sales force and others. I have seen this gradual change in infrastructure including roads, hospitals, and electricity which has ensured that more people don’t leave their hometowns to come to metros. In fact, post Covid19, we have seen people opting to stay back in their hometowns as they now have opportunities.” He adds that with government schemes like Ayushman Bharat the overall volumes have gone up, but that is not necessarily a lot of incremental sales for Pharma firms. However, overall volumes and demand have gone up in the hinterland, he adds.
V Krishnakumar, executive director and chief operating officer of Eris Lifesciences, a company that focuses primarily on the domestic market, says that there has been an increase in the number of MD doctors in smaller towns of late. “We have 140 points of presence – and from there a representative typically covers up to a 50 km radius in upcountry, taking our reach to around 300 points, or covering around 85 per cent of the Indian Pharma market. A point of presence is not equivalent to a pincode – for example, Mumbai is a point of presence, but has several pincodes. Similarly, Sangli is a node, from where we would cover upcountry,” Krishnakumar explains.
Cipla’s MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra has recently said in an analyst call post the fourth-quarter results that they have eight brands in their trade generics business that are above Rs 50 crore in sales and are much larger in volume terms.
Trade generics are medicines that are not sold through doctor-channel (prescription route) but are pushed directly to trade.
Cipla operates India’s largest trade generics franchise in India, covering tier-2 and below towns with a network of 5,500 stockists serving 15,000 pincodes.
In a December note, Motilal Oswal said that Cipla is re-formulating its strategy in non-metro cities. “In addition to gaining traction via the trade generic route way in non-metro cities, the management is contemplating using medical representatives (MRs) to generate business through prescriptions. It is also expanding the therapies within the trade generics segment,” the brokerage had said. This implies that the company sees potential for prescription business in smaller towns too.
Motilal Oswal said, “Cipla is contemplating whether to build its Rx (prescription) franchise in non-metro cities. Given the increased awareness about medicines among the patient pool and its higher reliability on prescriptions, it will utilise existing as well as additional MR resources towards the Rx business in non-metro cities.”
| Town
| Contribution (%)
| Growth (%)
| CAGR (2019-2023)
| Indian Pharma Market
| 100
| 7.5
| 10.3
| North
| 31
| 10.1
| 10.3
| South
| 30
| 9
| 10.9
| East
| 21
| 9.6
| 12.1
| West
| 18
| 2
| 7.6
| Metros
| 31
| 9.1
| 10.4
| Class 1
| 30
| 8.3
| 8.8
| Class 2-6
| 21
| 6
| 10.3
| Rural
| 18
| 5.2
| 12.8
|
|
|
|
| IQVIA March 2023
|
|