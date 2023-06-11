Demand for medicines increasing in smaller towns across the country

V Krishnakumar, executive director and chief operating officer of Eris Lifesciences, a company that focuses primarily on the domestic market, says that there has been an increase in the number of MD doctors in smaller towns of late. “We have 140 points of presence – and from there a representative typically covers up to a 50 km radius in upcountry, taking our reach to around 300 points, or covering around 85 per cent of the Indian Pharma market. A point of presence is not equivalent to a pincode – for example, Mumbai is a point of presence, but has several pincodes. Similarly, Sangli is a node, from where we would cover upcountry,” Krishnakumar explains.

Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma says, “I have travelled extensively across the country to meet people, our stockists, sales force and others. I have seen this gradual change in infrastructure including roads, hospitals, and electricity which has ensured that more people don’t leave their hometowns to come to metros. In fact, post Covid19, we have seen people opting to stay back in their hometowns as they now have opportunities.” He adds that with government schemes like Ayushman Bharat the overall volumes have gone up, but that is not necessarily a lot of incremental sales for Pharma firms. However, overall volumes and demand have gone up in the hinterland, he adds.