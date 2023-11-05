DGCA committee may conclude graft probe against senior official in a week

A vigilance committee established by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to wrap up its preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption against a senior official within a week, sources privy to the development said on Sunday.

It has been alleged that Anil Gill, Director of the Flying and Training Division at the DGCA, misused his authority to obtain three aircraft as bribes from flying schools.

He is also said to have leased these aircraft to other flying schools in exchange for more favorable audit outcomes. On October 27, the DGCA transferred Gill to another division.

"While the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines allow the committee a three-month window for preliminary investigation, it is anticipated that the probe will be expedited and concluded within a week. Furthermore, the regulator is open to involving an external agency if deemed necessary by the committee," one of the sources stated.