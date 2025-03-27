Dilip Buildcon's consortium gets work order worth Rs 2,631 cr from BSNL

Dilip Buildcon’s joint venture, DBL–STL, received an advanced work order worth Rs 2,631.14 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), the Indian public sector undertaking and telecom service provider.

The firm will be responsible for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgrading, operation and maintenance of the middle-mile network for the BSNL BharatNet Phase-III broadband connectivity project.

The project is funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), which has been renamed Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). The project aims to provide middle-mile and last-mile connectivity in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions, wherein Dilip Buildcon's portion for project execution is 70.23 per cent.

The Bhopal-based construction firm will take three years for construction, while the tenure of the maintenance contract is 10 years.

Besides, Dilip Buildcon executes projects in various segments including roads, railways, airports, irrigation, tunnels, coal mining and urban development.

Earlier, Dilip Buildcon’s profit attributable to owners of the company for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) rose by 7.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 115.3 crore, helped by earnings from its coal and hybrid annuity model (HAM) portfolio.

The company’s revenue, however, declined by 9.98 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,589.7 crore. Its total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,519 crore, down 11.9 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s order book stood at Rs 16,626 crore as of December 31, 2024, with 23.26 per cent of it belonging to the roads and highways segment.