JioHotstar crosses 100 million subscribers, says accessibility key

JioHotstar, the newly formed over-the-top (OTT) platform of JioStar, has crossed 100 million subscribers, the company said in its release.

“We have always believed that world-class entertainment should be accessible to all, and crossing 100 million subscribers is a testament to that vision,” said Kiran Mani, chief executive officer, digital, JioStar, in a statement. “This milestone not only underscores India’s limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility, and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens.”

JioStar added in a statement that through JioHotstar, it is revolutionising streaming in India, turning it from a premium service for a select few into an integral part of daily life for millions. Earlier in November last year, Uday Shankar, vice-chairperson of JioStar, had also stated that the media giant's goal is to take its streaming products to the lowest echelons of Indian society.

The OTT platform has a wide range of content libraries — from Hollywood entertainment, original and reality shows, to content across various Indian languages. In sports, it offers tournaments like International Cricket Council (ICC) events, Indian Premier League (IPL), Women’s Premier League (WPL), along with Indian Street Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League (ISL), as well as global events like the Premier League and Wimbledon.